El Espia

Anuario CARAS: Las muertes que nos impactaron en 2019

Alfredo del Mazo padre

El ex gobernador del Estado de México, Alfredo Hilario Isidro del Mazo González, falleció a los 76 años de edad el 10 de enero del 2019. Su hijo Alfredo del Mazo recibió condolencias de grandes personajes políticos como Porfirio Muñoz Ledo, Miguel Ángel Mancera, Josefina Vázquez Mota y los ex presidentes Enrique Peña Nieto y Felipe Calderón. Foto: Twitter Alfredo del Mazo

