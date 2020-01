Demián Bichir recuerda a su esposa su cumpleaños

View this post on Instagram

Our transit in this life is way too short. It doesn’t matter if we live 20 or 40 or 124 years, it’s just a very brief lapse in a longer journey. I will always be happy and grateful to have met you in this life, Stefanie. Our paths we’ll meet again one day. And then we will continue to laugh and love as we always did. In loving memory of our beloved Stefanie Sherk in her birthday. 1976-2019.