El Espía

10 frases inolvidables de Robin Williams

Frases de Robin Williams

Robin Williams, quien nació el 21 de julio de 1951 y falleció el 11 de agosto de 2014, tenía un humor muy peculiar que te podía hacer reír o llorar. Aquí te presentamos 10 frases que serán inmortalizadas en sus películas. Foto: Getty Images