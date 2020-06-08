El Espía

10 poderosas frases de Beyoncé en su discurso a la Clase 2020

El poderoso discurso de Beyoncé a la Clase 2020

Beyoncé ofreció un poderoso discurso a la Clase de 2020, en el que  se refirió a la injusticia racial, la pandemia de coronavirus y la voluntad de perseverar.