A 25 años de la muerte de Selena, su hermano le rinde tributo

Many of you have learned of “SELENA “ through her music, videos, or the movie…I first met her when I was 8 yrs.old…I remember that day like it was yesterday as I waited anxiously outside of our home telling all my neighborhood friends that I had a new baby sister coming home…the rest is history not the kind the family expected or wanted but we have to deal with on a day to day basis…The world 25yrs.ago lost a Superstar…25yrs. ago my parents lost their baby girl and Suzette and I lost our baby Sister…Today is just another day missing “SELENA”💜💜💜💜💜