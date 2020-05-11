El Espía

Así celebraron el Día de las Madres los famosos

“La cabeza me explota y el corazón se me expande cuando intento describir lo que ha sido ser mamá. Es algo fuera de este mundo. Me siento tan agradecida por tener una hija tan especial y por la transformación tan enorme, radical y necesaria que le regaló Kailani a mi vida. Te amo con toda mi alma Kai. #diadelasmadres”, Aislinn Derbez.

Foto: Instagram