Así respondió Bárbara López cuando le preguntaron si es bisexual

View this post on Instagram

13 Question: “Are you bi? All with respect, love you” @barbara_lopez21 “I love this question and I want you to know that for me there is no way of being disrespectful with this question. For me, love is love. At this moment I think no, I don’t consider myself as BI, I think at my age I’m sure that I’m heterosexual but if some day I decide to change my mind I would be happy to share it with you because it is nothing wrong with that, love is love”