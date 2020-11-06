Confirmado: Lashana Lynch es la nueva agente 007

Finalmente se ha revelado quién tomará el lugar del actor Daniel Craig en la saga James Bond: es mujer y se llama Lashana Lynch.
Ya es oficial: Lashana Lynch será la nueva agente 007. La actriz hará historia como la primera mujer que asume el rol en la saga James Bond. Tras meses de especulaciones, la propia actriz ha sido la encargada de confirmar que en Sin tiempo para morir su personaje, Nomi, es la agente que adopta el código 007 dentro de los servicios secretos británicos después de que James Bond se retire.
“Soy una mujer negra, si fuera otra mujer negra elegida para el papel, habría sido la misma conversación, habría sufrido los mismos ataques, el mismo abuso. Solo tengo que recordarme a mí misma que el debate está abierto y que soy parte de algo que será muy, muy revolucionario”, declaró en una entrevista concedida a Harper’s Bazaar en la que se mostró consciente de que su elección desatará controversia.
In my ballet lessons, all the girls were white and blonde and, with my cainrows and beads with the foil shining at the tip, I stretched my neck to stand as tall as I was taught to at home. The old, white teacher never gave me the attention everyone else received, which I found odd; even at that age. I knew my worth, because it was instilled in me. But this woman was blind to it. Having good posture in ballet class meant erasing my big backside, which is impossible. She never believed I could stand tall, because to her my backside was in the way of becoming great. The teacher gave up on me. And as soon as I felt that, I told my parents I won’t be going back to the place that didn’t like my backside. Around the same time, I’d found myself spending way too much time sitting in my parents friends bathroom. She had all the Black magazines in there with Black women on the cover. Piece by piece, my backside, my height, my skin, my hair, it all began to make sense. After being neglected in one white space, so many pennies dropped in that bathroom, just by seeing someone who looked like me on the cover. And now, I guess all of those pennies match the amount of pixels it took to present this image to you today. Thank you, @bazaaruk, for allowing me to chose my friend, @yrsadaleyward to interview me and write this beautiful article. Two British Jamaicans collaborating on this was the best thing ever! I’m so proud to be on the front cover of Harper’s Bazaar’s Women of the Year December issue, so that a little me can see it in a shop, on a coffee table, or even a bathroom to give them what I needed in that moment years ago. Here's to you, little Queen.
Sin tiempo para morir tendrá lugar varios años después de los eventos de Spectre. Bond sale de su retiro para frenar a un villano llamado Safin, interpretado por Rami Malek. Y ya se ha podido ver algo de interacción entre la nueva 007, Nomi el personaje de Lynch, y el Bond de Daniel Craig. Tal como han desvelado las imágenes, la relación entre el viejo 007 y la nueva 007 será de competitividad.
“No quería desperdiciar una oportunidad cuando se trataba de lo que Nomi podría representar. Busqué al menos un momento en el guion en el que los miembros de la audiencia negra asintieran con la cabeza, burlándose de la realidad pero contentos de ver representada su vida real. En cada proyecto del que formo parte, sin importar el presupuesto o el género, la experiencia negra que represento debe ser 100% auténtica”, aseguró la intérprete.
Dirigida por Cary Fukunaga, Sin tiempo para morir también cuenta en su reparto con Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright, Léa Seydoux y Ana de Armas. El largometraje llegará a los cines en abril de 2021.
Esta será la última película de Daniel Craig como James Bond. Habrá que ver si, de cara a las próximas entregas, los responsables de la saga continúan con Nomi, la nueva agente 007, como protagonista, o se decantan por fichar a un sustituto para Craig y poner un James Bond con nuevo rostro al frente de la franquicia.