Anahí a través de las portadas de CARAS México

Anahí ha sido parte importante en la historia de CARAS, la actriz y cantante ha compartido con nosotros algunas de sus etapas más valiosas de su vida.

Aquí hacemos un recorrido por las portadas en las que ha aparecido:

En nuestra edición de diciembre de 2011 en Las 10 CARAS más guapas de la televisión , Anahí nos confesó cuáles son los pros y contras de ser tan guapa. Primero que nada no me considero tan guapa. Tengo días buenos y otros en los que es mejor no salir de mi cuarto; cuando me siento es- pantosa mejor me quedo ahí. Como a todas, me gusta verme bien y bonita, sacarme partido y tener vanidad, siento que son cosas que si no tienes no eres una mujer completa. Además dónde dice quién es guapo o quién es feo, creo que esa percepción de la belleza la tenemos muy estereotipada por lo que nos muestran en los medios de comu- nicación. Realmente lo más importante que tenemos es que somos únicos y especiales por ser diferentes.

Anahí posó nuevamente en nuestra portada en exclusiva para platicarnos de su regreso a la música y su vida como casada. No tienes que poner en pausa ninguna parte de tu vida que te haga feliz : Anahí

En nuestra edición de septiembre del año 2007, Anahí volvió a aparecer con sus compañeros de RBD para hablar sobre la fórmula inagotable de éxito que encontraron. Durante esa entrevista, Anahí respondió cómo se veía dentro de unos años: Con mucho bótox! (risas) ¡No, cómo crees! Creo que siempre voy a tratar de buscar ser feliz en lo que haga. No sé si en unos años termine RBD y mi vida se vaya por otro camino, o tal vez siga sobre lo mismo. Tal vez esté toda arrugadita y gordita, pero quiero ser una persona que tenga amor a su alrededor.

Danna Paola admite ser muy fan de RBD y Anahí responde En el mes de mayo de 2011, una nueva Anahí posó para nuestra portada en exclusiva y nos platicó sobres sus proyectos, su lucha contra la anorexia, el amor y su regreso a las telenovelas. No tienes que ser una fácil por ser artista o por salir en la tele. Si así fuera, yo hubiera hecho otra cosa en la vida. Hay de todo como en cualquier profesión, pero creo que basta de generalizar y de ser tan ignorantes, porque sí es de ignorante el decir que todas las artistas son unas golfas. En marzo de 2013, Anahí habló por primera vez en exclusiva para CARAS sobre su amor con Manuel Velasco, su vida y sus planes a futuro. “Me encanta el lugar que Manuel le da a la familia y el amor con el que trata a su madre. Admiro la fortaleza que tiene para nunca dejar de luchar por sus objetivos, pero sobre todo, que es un hombre muy bueno, muy noble y con un gran corazón”, nos dijo. El mes de abril de 2006, Anahí platicó con CARAS México sobre el gran éxito que estaba teniendo con su personaje de Mia Colucci en la telenovela juvenil Rebelde . Además, nos confesó que que tiene muchos mejores amigos, que sabe que hay quien la busca sólo por conveniencia y que si el día de mañana toda la fama se le acabara ella se puede morir tranquila . El mes de abril de 2005, Anahí hizo su primera aparición en nuestras portadas acompañada de sus compañeros de la exitosa telenovela Rebelde . La actriz nos confesó qué era lo que más le gustaba de su personaje Mia Colucci : Lo que más me gusta de Mía es que es muy divertida, es chistosa y te hace reír mucho. Ella piensa que en verdad es muy serio todo lo que le pasa y en realidad son situaciones superchistosas, que si ya se le movió el pelo o que si ya la falda no es la que está de moda, pero lo padre es que tiene un por qué y no nada más es porque sea tonta, sino porque es una chava que nunca conoció a su mamá y es un gran misterio para ella y vive una soledad bien grande. Anahí eligió CARAS México, en su edición de octubre de 2016, para dar a conocer en exclusiva la noticia de su embarazo. La cantante platicó con CARAS cómo fue que se enteró, cómo le dijo a Manuel Velasco la noticia y compartió el sexo del bebé así como el nombre que su primogénito llevará.



En nuestra edición de aniversario, Anahí habló con CARAS México sobre el regreso de RBD a los escenarios, en el que además nos dijo que no está en sus planes regresar de lleno a los escenarios.