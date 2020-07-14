Tras darse a conocer el fallecimiento de Naya Rivera, los actores de Glee le dieron el último adiós a través de conmovedores mensajes
El elenco de Glee ha sido víctima de múltiples desgracias a lo largo de los años; en el 2017, Mark Salling se suicidó luego de ser acusado de posesión de pornografía infantil, además de que el 13 de julio resultó ser una fecha trágica por unir las muertes de Naya Rivera y Cory Monteith.
El día de ayer, se conmemoró el aniversario luctuoso del actor que interpretó a Finn Hudson y que falleció por una sobredosis de drogas en el 2013, fecha que coincidió siete años después con el hallazgo del cuerpo de Rivera tras ahogarse en el lago Piru.
Elenco de Glee se despide de Naya Rivera con emotivos mensajes
Después de darse a conocer el fallecimiento de la actriz que le dio vida a Santana Lopez en Glee, sus ex compañeros de reparto se despidieron a través de emotivos mensajes que compartieron en sus redes sociales.
Darren Cris
El actor que interpretó a Blaine Anderson tenía un vínculo muy estrecho con Naya Rivera, a quien describió como una persona audaz, salvaje y divertida a través del último adiós que le dedicó en Instagram.
“Ella era audaz. Ella era indignante. Ella fue muy divertida. Naya me hizo reír como nadie más en ese set. Siempre lo dije mientras trabajábamos juntos y lo he mantenido desde entonces. Su sentido del humor juguetón y perverso nunca dejó de sonreírme.
Ella jugaba según sus propias reglas y estaba en una clase propia. Tenía una temeridad sobre ella que no podía evitar estar encantada. También siempre amé su voz, y saboreé cada oportunidad que tuve de escucharla cantar. Creo que ella tenía más talento del que hubiéramos podido ver.
Me conmovió constantemente el grado en que ella cuidaba a su familia y cómo cuidaba a sus amigos. Ella vio por mí en numerosas ocasiones donde no tenía que hacerlo, y siempre estuve muy agradecida por su amistad en ese momento, como ciertamente lo estoy ahora .
E incluso mientras me siento aquí, luchando por comprender, destripado más allá de toda descripción, el solo pensamiento de ella me deja boquiabierto y todavía me hace sonreír. Ese fue el regalo de Naya. Y es un regalo que nunca desaparecerá.
Descansa en paz, salvaje, hilarante, hermoso ángel.”
View this post on Instagram
She was bold. She was outrageous. She was a LOT of fun. Naya made me laugh like no one else on that set. I always said it while we were working together and I’ve maintained it ever since. Her playful, wicked sense of humor never ceased to bring a smile to my face. She played by her own rules and was in a class of her own. She had a brashness about her that I couldn’t help but be enchanted by. I also always loved her voice, and savored every chance I got to hear her sing. I think she had more talent than we would have ever been able to see. I was constantly moved by the degree to which she took care of her family, and how she looked out for her friends. She showed up for me on numerous occasions where she didn’t have to, and I was always so grateful for her friendship then, as I certainly am now. And even as I sit here, struggling to comprehend, gutted beyond description- the very thought of her cracks me up and still brings a smile to my face. That was Naya’s gift. And it's a gift that will never go away. Rest in peace you wild, hilarious, beautiful angel.
Demi Lovato
“RIP Naya Rivera. Siempre apreciaré la oportunidad de interpretar a tu novia en Glee. El personaje que interpretaste fue innovador para toneladas de chicas queer encerradas (como yo en ese momento) y chicas queer abiertas, y tu ambición y logros fueron inspiradores para las mujeres latinas de todo el mundo. Mi corazón está con tus seres queridos en este momento”, escribió Demi Lovato, quien hasta la fecha sigue considerando el papel de Naya en Glee como una total inspiración.
View this post on Instagram
RIP Naya Rivera. I’ll forever cherish the opportunity to play your girlfriend on Glee. The character you played was groundbreaking for tons of closeted queer girls (like me at the time) and open queer girls, and your ambition and accomplishments were inspiring to Latina women all over the world. My heart goes out to your loved ones at this time.. ❤️🕊
Chris Colfer
Kurt Hummel fue interpretado por Chris Colfer en Glee, y durante los años de rodaje, el actor encontró en Rivera una gran amiga, a quien siempre recordará por su fuerza, talento y sentido del humor.
“¿Cómo puedes transmitir todo tu amor y respeto por alguien en una publicación? ¿Cómo puedes resumir una década de amistad y risas solo con palabras? Si eras amigo de Naya Rivera, simplemente no puedes. Su brillantez y humor eran inigualables. Su belleza y talento eran de otro mundo. Ella le dijo la verdad al poder con aplomo y sin miedo. Ella podría convertir un mal día en un gran día con un solo comentario. Ella inspiró y elevó a la gente sin siquiera intentarlo. Estar cerca de ella era tanto una insignia de honor como una armadura. Naya fue verdaderamente única en su clase, y siempre lo será.”, escribió en una publicación en Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
How can you convey all your love and respect for someone in one post? How can you summarize a decade of friendship and laughter with words alone? If you were friends with Naya Rivera, you simply can’t. Her brilliance and humor were unmatched. Her beauty and talent were otherworldly. She spoke truth to power with poise and fearlessness. She could turn a bad day into a great day with a single remark. She inspired and uplifted people without even trying. Being close to her was both a badge of honor and a suit of armor. Naya was truly one of a kind, and she always will be. 💔 Sending all my love to her wonderful family and her beautiful son.
Jane Lynch
A través de Twitter, la actriz que interpretó a Sue Sylvester le dedicó un corto pero emotivo mensaje a Naya.
“Descansa dulce, Naya. Qué fuerza fuiste. Amor y paz para tu familia.”
Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family.
— Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) July 13, 2020
Kevin McHale
“Mi Naya,mi Snixxx, mi Bee. Legítimamente no puedo imaginar este mundo sin ti.
Hoy hace 7 años, ella y yo estábamos juntos en Londres cuando nos enteramos de Cory. Estábamos tan lejos, pero estaba tan agradecido de que nos teníamos el uno al otro. Hace una semana estábamos hablando de huir a Hawai. Esto no tiene sentido. Y sé que probablemente nunca lo hará. Ella era tan independiente y fuerte y la idea de que ella no esté aquí es algo que no puedo comprender.
Era la persona más ingeniosa y soltera que he conocido, con un recuerdo de trampa de acero que podría recordar las conversaciones más olvidables de hace una década al pie de la letra. La cantidad de veces que ella memorizaría todos esos monólogos locos en Glee y nunca se equivocaría durante la escena … Quiero decir, ella era claramente más talentosa que el resto de nosotros. Ella era la persona más talentosa que he conocido. No hay nada que no pueda hacer y estoy furioso porque no podremos ver más.
Estoy agradecido por todas las formas en que ella me hizo una mejor persona. Ella me enseñó a abogar por mí mismo y a defender las cosas y las personas que siempre fueron importantes para mí. Estoy agradecido por las veces que crecí un músculo abdominal por reírme tanto de algo que ella dijo. Estoy agradecido de que se haya convertido en una familia. Estoy agradecido de que mi padre la haya conocido semanas antes que yo y cuando llegué a Glee, me dijo que “cuidara a una chica llamada Naya porque parecía agradable”. Bueno papá, ella era agradable y se convirtió en una de mis personas favoritas.”, escribió la estrella de Glee que interpretó a Artie Abrams del 2009 al 2015.
View this post on Instagram
My Naya, my Snixxx, my Bee. I legitimately can not imagine this world without you. • 7 years ago today, she and I were together in London when we found out about Cory. We were so far away, but I was so thankful that we had each other. A week ago today we were talking about running away to Hawaii. This doesn’t make sense. And I know it probably never will. • She was so independent and strong and the idea of her not being here is something I cannot comprehend. She was the single most quick-witted person I’ve ever met, with a steel-trap memory that could recall the most forgettable conversations from a decade ago verbatim. The amount of times she would memorize all of those crazy monologues on Glee the morning of and would never ever mess up during the scene… I mean, she was clearly more talented than the rest of us. She was the most talented person I’ve ever known. There is nothing she couldn’t do and I’m furious we won’t get to see more. • I’m thankful for all the ways in which she made me a better person. She taught me how to advocate for myself and to speak up for the things and people that were important to me, always. I’m thankful for the times I grew an ab muscle from laughing so hard at something she said. I’m thankful she became like family. I’m thankful that my dad happened to have met her weeks before I did and when I got Glee, he told me to “look out for a girl named Naya because she seemed nice.” Well dad, she was nice and she became one of my favorite people ever. • If you were fortunate enough to have known her, you’ll know that her most natural talent of all was being a mother. The way that she loved her boy, it was truly Naya at her most peaceful. I’m thankful that Naya got that beautiful little boy got back on that boat. I’m thankful he will have a strong family around him to protect him and tell him about his incredible mom. I just hope more than anything that her family is given the space and time to come to terms with this. For having such tiny body, Naya had such a gigantic presence, a void that will now be felt by all of us – those of us who knew her personally and the millions of you who loved her through your TVs. I love you, Bee.
Jenna Ushkowitz
La amistad de Naya Rivera y Jenna Uskowitz traspasó la pantalla y su vínculo fue cobrando fuerza conforme pasaron los años. La actriz que interpretó a Tina Cohen-Chang destacó a través de una conmovedora publicación en Instagram, las cualidades que siempre recordará de Naya.
“No hay palabras y, sin embargo, hay tantas cosas que quiero decir, no creo que alguna vez pueda articular exactamente lo que siento, pero … Naya, fuiste una fuerza y todos los que te rodearon lo sabían y sintieron la luz y la alegría que emanaba cuando entraba en una habitación. Brillabas en el escenario y la pantalla e irradiabas con amor a puerta cerrada.
Tuve la suerte de compartir tantas risas, martinis y secretos contigo. No puedo creer que di por sentado que siempre estarías aquí. Nuestra amistad fue en oleadas a medida que la vida pasa y crecemos, por lo que no miraré atrás y lamentaré, pero sé que te amo y prometo ayudar a vivir el legado de tu talento, humor, luz y lealtad. Eres tan amada. Te merecías el mundo y nos aseguraremos de que Josey y tu familia lo sientan todos los días. Ya te extraño.”
View this post on Instagram
There are no words and yet so many things I want to say, I don't believe I'll ever be able to articulate exactly what I feel but… Naya, you were a ⚡️ force and everyone who got to be around you knew it and felt the light and joy you exuded when you walked into a room. You shined on stage and screen and radiated with love behind closed doors. I was lucky enough to share so many laughs, martinis and secrets with you. I can not believe I took for granted that you'd always be here. Our friendship went in waves as life happens and we grow, so I will not look back and regret but know I love you and promise to help the legacy of your talent, humor, light and loyalty live on. You are so loved. You deserved the world and we will make sure Josey and your family feel that everyday. I miss you already.
Lea Michele
Después de ser acusada de racista por su ex compañera de Glee, Samantha Ware, Lea Michele ha estado en el ojo público durante las últimas semanas; sin embargo, eso no impidió que rindiera un homenaje a Naya Rivera a través de una fotografía en blanco y negro que publicó en sus historias de Instagram.
Amber Riley
“Mi dúo favorito. Te quiero. Te extraño. No tengo palabras en este momento, solo muchos sentimientos. Descansa en paz ángel, y ten en cuenta que tu familia nunca tendrá que preocuparse por nada.”, escribió la actriz que le dio vida a Mercedes Jones y que durante la búsqueda de Naya pidió que la energía se enfocara en apoyar a la familia de la artista.
Heather Morris
Hasta el momento, Heather Morris no ha publicado ningún mensaje sobre el fallecimiento de Naya Rivera; sin embargo, la actriz ofreció su ayuda a las autoridades para agilizar la búsqueda de su ex coestrella y formó parte de los actores que estuvieron al pendiente de la recuperación del cuerpo de la estrella de Glee.
“Traigan a Naya a casa.”, escribió hace cuatro días en Instagram.