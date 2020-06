Estrellas de Hollywood y futbolistas: el historial romántico de Eiza González

View this post on Instagram

What you said D. What you said… Sorry @jasonstatham 🤗 Viva México !!🇲🇽 #Repost @therock ・・・ T.R.O.U.B.L.E. On set of HOBBS & SHAW with @eizagonzalez as she brings her character “Madam M” to life. And by “brings her character to life” I mean she walked on set and slapped the shit outta @jasonstatham. Kidding. But I’d pay handsomely with my cheat meal cookies to see that slap. Been very cool to create new characters that audiences are gonna love as we strategically build out our FAST & FURIOUS UNIVERSE. Welcome “Madam M” to our franchise. We’ve been waiting for you and your squad of bad ass female force multipliers. #HobbsAndShaw #LethalFemales SUMMER 2019