Falleció James Redford, el hijo activista del actor Robert Redford

It is with profound sadness that we grieve the loss of James Redford, our Co-Founder, our inspiration and our friend. With Jamie came love and contagious joy. He approached everything he did with kindness and warmth, and an openness that spread itself easily among others. Jamie worked tirelessly to build a healthier world for us all, and particularly for those most in need of support. He always led with his enormous heart and was guided by his curiosity and creative spirit. He was a fierce protector of the natural world and believed that everyone deserved a healthy environment in which they could thrive and play. As a filmmaker, writer and activist, Jamie was intentional and inspirational. As a father, husband, brother, son and a friend to so many – he was a devout supporter, always full of hope. He will be greatly and intensely missed. The Redford Center extends our deepest sympathy and love to Jamie’s family. We ask that you hold them close in your heart as we move forward in Jamie’s name and walk proudly in his footsteps. Together we will carry forward his big and beautiful legacy. – Jill Tidman, Executive Director