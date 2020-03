Famosos abren las puertas de su hogar a perros de acogida

View this post on Instagram

my cuddly lil quarantine companion. don’t know what i’d do without her. pls consider fostering a furry friend with all this time you’re spending at home! i adopted truffle from @thelabellefoundation in LA but you can just reach out to your local animal shelters and see how you can help 🧚🏽‍♀️🧚🏽‍♀️🧚🏽‍♀️♥️