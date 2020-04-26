El Espía

Isabel Burr y Rebecca Jones en ‘La Casa de las Flores’

Ya se estrenó la última temporada de ‘La Casa de las Flores’ y para saber más al respecto, platicamos con Isabel Burr y Rebecca Jones.

La Casa de las Flores, serie creada por Manolo Caro, suma a su elenco a personalidades como Rebecca Jones, Christian Chávez, Isabel Burr, Ximena Sariñana, Stephanie Salas y Emilio Cuaik, quienes nos transportarán a la década de los 70’s.

Por Mari Tere Lelo de Larrea @CARASmexico
