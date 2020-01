Jessica Simpson revela que fue víctima de abuso sexual en su niñez

View this post on Instagram

14,000 signed copies, a few dozen band-aids, more Red Bull cans than I can count, over 100 used sharpies, and lots of prayer! I’m feeling all the feels, so unbelievably blessed, happy and still in shock that this is all happening. A lot of people are asking me how I can write a memoir at the age of 39 and I completely thought the very same thing until I started to put all of my journals that I’ve kept since the age of 15 together. I’ve been very private about most of the hardest moments over the last 15 years. I am finally ready to share my story and life again with an open and honest heart like an Open Book…I have never been more proud of something on a professional and personal combination in my life. It took courage to do this and I can’t wait to be best friends with all of y’all through this phase. Huge anticipated surprises are coming…#openbook 💚