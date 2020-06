Se revela el porcentaje de empleados negros que tiene Kylie Cosmetics

View this post on Instagram

Kylie Cosmetics is here for Pull Up for Change, for our team, and for the black community. We are proud of the diversity within our company, with a team of Black, White, Asian, Native American, Hispanic and Middle Eastern women. As our team grows we commit to a continued focus on ethnic diversity in the workplace and the recruitment of black employees. The numbers you see above represent the people at our Kylie Cosmetics/Kylie Skin HQ. Our leadership team is made up of two people, @Kyliejenner and @KrisJenner. Thank you @pullupforchange and @heysharonc @uomabeauty for bringing an important issue to the forefront of the conversation in our industry. #PullUpForChange