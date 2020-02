Murió actor de la cinta ‘La Nana Mágica’

View this post on Instagram

Some people spend their entire lives trying to find bliss. I'm lucky enough to have found mine. It's just hard for some to understand that it doesn't depend on people. With Jake, a suspected pure @wolfsanctuaryco. Photo kindly taken by lead animal caretaker Michelle Proulx. PLEASE NOTE – taken in captivity with human-habituated animals and professional handlers. Do not attempt to recreate without training or in a wild setting. Nikon D3200, 2017. – – – #animallove #lovewolves #wolflove #bonding #wolfsanctuaryco #coloradoneedswolves #coloradowildlife #wildlifevolunteering #animalsanctuary #wildlifesanctuary #wolfsanctuary #wolflovers #wolvesforlife #whitewolf #animalhandler #animalcaretaker #captivewolves #wolfdogsarenotpets #themissinghowl