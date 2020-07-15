El Espía

¿Qué ha sido de los actores de ‘Beverly Hills 90210’?

Tori Spelling como "Donna Martin"

Quien era fan de Beverly Hills 90210 sabe que Donna Martin era el personaje más inocente y angelical de la serie.Luego de su participación en la serie, continuó su carrera actoral, pero ninguna con un éxito rotundo. Participó en series como Smallville y Mystery Girls. En su vida personal, se casó dos veces y tiene cinco hijos: Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn y Beau. Foto: Getty Images