Saria, el cortometraje con talento mexicano que busca el Oscar

Por: Alejandra Morón / Video: Oswaldo Pérez / Foto: Christopher Armenta

Saria narra la conmovedora historia de la tragedia ocurrida en 2017 en Guatemala en el “Hogar Seguro Virgen de la Asunción”, y que cobró la vida de 41 personas.

Bryan Buckley, el director y escritor del cortometraje, compite por un Oscar en la categoría de Mejor Cortometraje de Ficción.

La cinta es narrada a través de dos hermanas huérfanas «Saria» y «Ximena», quienes al igual que todos los pequeños que viven en la casa-hogar son objeto de abusos físicos y psicológicos, lo que propicia un motín fallido.

Ante la desesperación de los pequeños que están encerrados en una bodega para controlarlos, provocan un incendio, del que no pueden escapar, muriendo 41.

El cortometraje cuenta con la participación de niñas mexicanas que viven en la casa hogar ‘Ministerios de Amor’ que se fundó hace 33 años.

Platicamos con Verónica Zúñiga y Gabriela Ramírez, las pequeñas que actuaron en el cortometraje, así como también con la Dra. Cecilia Blanchet Pezet, presidenta y fundadora de “Ministerios de Amor”.

Los mexicanos nominados al Oscar 2020