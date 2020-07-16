El Espía

Thylane Blondeau: Así luce la niña más bonita del mundo a los 19 años

Thylane Blondeau nació el 5 de abril del 2001, seguramente la recordarás por haber sido considerada la “niña más bonita del mundo” cuando tenía tan solo 4 años de edad. Foto: Instagram