El príncipe Harry se disfraza de Santa Claus

🎥 Watch how Prince Harry sent a video message to children who have lost parents during military service 🎅 The Duke of Sussex dressed as Santa to tell the bereaved families at a Christmas party organised by @scottyslittlesoldiers that their parents 'will never be forgotten'. He said the children are now 'part of a family' and 'part of an amazing community.' Scotty's Little Soldiers is the charity for bereaved British Forces children and is support by Harry and Meghan.