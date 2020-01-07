Sociales

¡Fernando Carrillo celebró su cumpleaños 50!

Fernando Carrillo

Fernando Carrillo celebró este 6 de enero sus 50 años de edad y estuvo rodeado de sus mejores amigos, entre los que se encontraban Carla Estrada, Rafael Herrerías e Ivonne Montero. En la fiesta ofrecieron tacos, coctelería, música e incluso se aventó un palomazo. Foto: Agencia JDS

