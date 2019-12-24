Lifestyle

Los siete árboles de Navidad más lujosos del planeta

La firma Acqua di Parma se unió al lujoso hotel de Russie que está ubicado en Roma, Italia, para celebrar las navidades de la manera más glam. La casa italiana de fragancias y accesorios de estilo de vida ha querido resaltar el lujo a través de un increíble árbol navideño asemeja a las bolas de cristal de nieve que son muy regaladas en el mundo como souvenir. ¡Pero esta es de tamaño enorme!

Foto: Cortesía

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *