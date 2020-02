View this post on Instagram

We love connecting our communities with people looking to give back! ⁠ ⁠ Students in Punta Pérula were excited to receive a recent donation of soccer equipment and matching jerseys. More importantly, they were reminded that it takes dedication and respect to be great—on the field and in the classroom! ⚽⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ #CareyesFoundation #Careyes #PuntaPerula #Perula #donation #givingback #soccer #futbol #jalisco #mexico