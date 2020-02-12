Sports

Sofía Escobosa y Memo Schutz te invitan a la 9ª Carrera Kardias

Por: Alejandra Morón / Video: Juan Carlos Malacara Durán

La asociación Kardias, que atiende a niños con enfermedades del corazón, cumple 20 años y lo celebrará con una carrera especial de 21 km en la 9ª Carrera Kardias.

La carrera contempla distancias de 100, 200 y 300 metros para categorías infantiles y 5, 10 y 21 kilómetros para adultos; ésta última distancia se correrá por primera vez.

Inscríbete en >> Emoción Deportiva

