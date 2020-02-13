Kobe Bryant y su hija fueron enterrados en una ceremonia privada

Por AFP @CARASmexico
La fallecida estrella del básquetbol Kobe Bryant y su hija Gianna, que murieron el 26 de enero en un accidente de helicóptero con otras siete personas, fueron enterradas el fin de semana pasado en una ceremonia privada, cerca de Los Ángeles, indicó este miércoles la prensa estadounidense.
Según los certificados de defunción consultados por algunos medios de comunicación, como Los Angeles Times, el funeral del exastro de los Lakers y su hija tuvo lugar en el Pacific View Memorial Park, en Corona del Mar (California).
I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.
La ceremonia privada probablemente se organizó en secreto.
Una celebración pública en memoria de Kobe Bryant y otras víctimas del accidente de helicóptero está programada para el 24 de febrero en el Staples Center de Los Ángeles, un estadio de 20.000 plazas donde la leyenda de los Lakers hizo historia a lo largo de su carrera en la NBA.
La fecha del 24 de febrero (24/02) es simbólica: Kobe Bryant llevaba en su camiseta de los Lakers el número 24 durante su segunda parte de la carrera, y Gianna, su hija de 13 años, que también era basquetbolista, el número 2.
Kobe y Gianna Bryant perdieron la vida el 26 de enero, cuando su helicóptero se estrelló en una colina cerca de Los Ángeles, por razones aún desconocidas.
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
Las otras víctimas son un entrenador de béisbol, John Altobelli, su esposa Keri y su hija Alyssa que jugaba al básquetbol en el mismo club de Gianna; Christina Mauser, entrenadora adjunta del equipo de básquet de las dos adolescentes; Sarah y Payton Chester, una madre y su hija, y el piloto Ara Zobayan.
Situado en el corazón de Los Ángeles, el Staples Center ya había acogido los funerales públicos de Michael Jackson en 2009 y los del rapero estadounidense Nipsey Hussle, abatido el año pasado en su barrio.