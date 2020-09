Dior también se pone cómodo en la era covid

View this post on Instagram

Take a closer look at the spectacular show space for the unveiling of the #DiorSS21 collection by @MariaGraziaChiuri today. In an ambiance simultaneously sacred and profane, ‘Vetrata di poesia visiva’, a long-gestating work by Florence-based visual artist Lucia Marcucci, spreads across the walls as 18 backlit acrylic ‘windows’, each 7m high. Recalling the colorful stained glass of gothic cathedrals, each is filled with the artist’s ‘visual poetry’, a signature style fusing found imagery from mass media and advertising with text in the form of aesthetically arresting and contemplative collages. The effect was further enhanced during the show with the stirring performance of ‘Sangu di Rosa’, a choral work by @Lucia.Ronchetti sung by @Sequenza93. Go to Instagram Stories to relive the show. © Photo: @AdrienDirand