La Fundación H&M dona 500 mil dólares al Fondo de Respuesta Solidaria COVID-19

In a few short months, we have seen how the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has affected communities all over the world. H&M Foundation is now donating USD 500,000 to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for @who launched by @unfoundation on Friday. – The fund will support the World Health Organization’s global efforts to track and understand the spread of the virus. The work is focused on ensuring that patients get the care they need, that frontline workers get essential supplies and information and accelerating the efforts to develop vaccines, tests, and treatments. Ensuring that all countries are prepared, especially those most vulnerable and with the weakest health systems, to step up their preparedness to prevent COVID-19. – #COVID19Fund Learn more or donate through link in bio.🔗