¡Histórico! LVMH comenzará a fabricar gel antibacterial

View this post on Instagram

Our Maisons are the custodians of an unparalleled heritage of time-honored craftsmanship blended with a constantly renewed spirit of creativity. _ Louis Vuitton designed Léa Seydoux’s gown for the 92nd Academy Awards. @nicolasghesquiere imagined an ethical and eco-responsible creation in partnership with @suzyamiscameron’s @redcarpetgreendress initiative, using TENCEL™ Luxe filament yarn and organic silk faille. #LVMH #LouisVuitton #Oscars2020 #LéaSeydoux