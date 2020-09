Los cortes de pelo con los que querrás conquistar el otoño

View this post on Instagram

Fiery Nati embraces her curls with style. As part of the new Denman hair collection 'Saitai', our Global Ambassador Paul Stafford was able to tailor each curl using the Denman D31 Freeflow Styler to separate and define each curl. The 3-in-1 tool is ideal for creating volume, detangling thick hair and defining curls. The staggered pin pattern with extra wide spacing ensures that the brushes glides through thick or curly hair #Saitai #Denman #StaffordHair #Paul Stafford #D31 #FreeflowStyler #CurlDefinition #Curls #CurlyGirls #Haircare #Comb #RootLift #HairVolume #Detangle #ThickHair