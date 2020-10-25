Trends

María Fernanda Yepes: cuatro looks con el poder del rojo

La actriz María Fernanda Yepes nos muestra la fortaleza y poder del rojo en cuatro looks que llevan como punto focal esta gama seductora y que marca tendencia esta temporada.

Foto: Israel Hernández

