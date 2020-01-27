Trends

6 looks que no pasaron desapercibidos en los GRAMMYs 2020

Joy Villa

La cantante se cubrió con un vestido rojo brillante con el lema TRUMP 2020 estampado en la parte delantera en letras blancas. ¿En la espalda? IMPUGNADO Y REELEGIDO. La cereza del postre era una capa azul y blanca. Foto: Getty Images