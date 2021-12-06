Entretenimiento

En exclusiva: el álbum de fotos de Issabela Camil y su papá

Con motivo del aniversario luctuoso de Jaime Camil Garza, su hija Issabela Camil nos comparte una palabras y fotos exclusivas de su álbum familiar, para conmemorarlo. Jaime siempre procuró la unión de su familia a través de reuniones y viajes.

Foto Cortesía Issabela Camil

