Entretenimiento

Estas fueron las bodas más lujosas del 2021

canelo y fernanda

Saúl 'Canelo' Álvarez y Fernanda Gómez

Considerada la “boda del año”, el campeón de box se casó el 15 de mayo en una ceremonia privada en Punta Mita, México. Una boda por el civil que reunió a sus amigos y familiares más cercanos. Para ese día tan especial, Fernanda eligió un vestido del diseñador mexicano Benito Santos, era de corte recto, hombros descubiertos y mangas largas en el cual destacó la pedrería que la hizo lucir radiante. Para el peinado, la modelo optó por una coleta trenzada y una discreta tiara que le dio un look nupcial muy chic. El pugilista mexicano eligió un traje de lino color beige que combinó con una camisa blanca y zapatos café. Sus invitados disfrutaron de una lujosa recepción en el salón que fue adornado con cientos de flores blancas, vajilla a juego y copas que lucieron en las mesas con espejos.

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *