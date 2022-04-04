Premios Grammy 2022: Conoce la lista completa de ganadores

Se llevó a cabo la edición número 64 de los Premios Grammy 2022 -que reconocen a lo mejor de la música- en el hotel MGM Grand Garden Arena, de las Vegas, Nevada.
Premios Grammy 2022
Grabación del año
- “I Still Have Faith In You”, ABBA
- “Freedom”, Jon Batiste
- “I Get A Kick Out Of You”, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- “Peaches”, Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
- “Right On Time”, Brandi Carlile
- “Kiss Me More”, Doja Cat Featuring SZA
- “Happier Than Ever”, Billie Eilish
- “Montero” (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X
- “Drivers license”, Olivia Rodrigo
- “Leave The Door Open”, Silk Sonic GANADOR
Canción del año
- “Bad Habits”, Ed Sheeran
- “A Beautiful Noise”, Alicia Keys Featuring Brandi Carlile
- “drivers license”, Olivia Rodrigo
- “Fight For You”, H.E.R.
- “Happier Than Ever”, Billie Eilish
- “Kiss Me More”, Doja Cat Featuring SZA
- “Leave The Door Open”, Silk Sonic GANADOR
- “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”, Lil Nas X
- “Peaches,” Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon”Right On Time”, Brandi Carlile
Álbum del Año
- “We Are”, Jon Batiste GANADOR
- “Love For Sale”, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- “Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)”, Justin Bieber
- “Planet Her (Deluxe)”, Doja Cat
- “Happier Than Ever”, Billie Eilish
- “Back Of My Mind”, H.E.R.
- “Montero”, Lil Nas X
- “Sour”, Olivia Rodrigo
- “Evermore”, Taylor Swift
- “Donda”, Kanye West
Mejor artista nuevo
- Arooj Aftab
- Jimmie Allen
- Baby Keem
- FINNEAS
- Glass Animals
- Japanese Breakfast
- The Kid Laroi
- Arlo Parks
- Olivia Rodrigo GANADORA
- Saweetie
Mejor interpretación solista pop
- “Anyone,” Justin Bieber
- “Right on Time,” Brandi Carlile
- “Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish
- “Positions,” Ariana Grande
- “Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo GANADORA
Mejor dúo de pop o actuación grupal
- “I Get a Kick Out of You,” Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
- “Lonely,” Justin Bieber & benny blanco
- “Butter,” BTS
- “Higher Power,” Coldplay
- “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat feat. SZA GANADORES
Mejor álbum de pop vocal tradicional
- “Love for Sale,” Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga GANADORES
- “‘Til We Meet Again (Live),” Norah Jones
- “A Tori Kelly Christmas,” Tori Kelly
- “Ledisi Sings Nina,” Ledisi
- “That’s Life,” Willie Nelson
- A Holly Dolly Christmas, Dolly Parton
Mejor álbum de pop vocal
- “Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe),” Justin Bieber
- “Planet Her (Deluxe),” Doja Cat
- “Happier Than Ever”, Billie Eilish
- “Positions”, Ariana Grande
- “Sour”, Olivia Rodrigo GANADORA
Mejor grabación de danza
- “Hero,” Afrojack & David Guetta
- “Loom,” Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo
- “Before,” James Blake
- “Heartbreak,” Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
- “You Can Do It,” Caribou
- “Alive,” Rüfüs Du Sol GANADOR
- “The Business,” Tiësto
Mejor álbum de rap
- “The Off-Season,” J. Cole
- “Certified Lover Boy,” Drake
- “King’s Disease 2,” Nas
- “Call Me If You Get Lost,” Tyler, the Creator GANADOR
- “Donda,” Kanye West
Mejor actuación de rap
- “Family Ties,” Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar GANADORES
- “Up,” Cardi B
- “My Life,” J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray
- “Thot S***” Megan Thee Stallion
Mejor canción de rap
- “Bath Salts,” DMX, Jay-Z, Nas
- “Best Friend,” Saweetie, Doja Cat
- “Family Ties,” Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar
- “Jail,” Kanye West, Jay-Z GANADORES
- “My Life,” J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray
Mejor álbum de pop latino
- “Vertigo,” Pablo Alborán
- “Mis Amores,” Paula Arenas – Mis Amores
- “Hecho A La Antigua,” Ricardo Arjona
- “Mis Manos,” Camilo
- “Mendó,” Alex Cuba GANADOR
- “Revelación,” Selena Gomez
Mejor álbum de música urbana
- “Afrodisíaco,” Rauw Alejandro
- “El Último Tour Del Mundo,” Bad Bunny GANADOR
- “Jose,” J Balvin
- “KG0516,” KAROL G
- “Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8,” Kali Uchis
Mejor interpretación de raíces estadounidenses
- “Cry,” Jon Batiste GANADOR
- “Love and Regret,” Billy Strings
- “I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to be Free,” The Blind Boys of Alabama and Bela Fleck
- “Same Devil,” Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile
- “Nightflyer,” Allison Russell
Mejor interpretración de R&B
- “Lost You,” Snoh Aalegra
- “Peaches,” Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
- “Damage,” H.E.R.
- “Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic GANADOR – EMPATE
- “Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan GANADORA – EMPATE
Mejor canción R&B
- “Damage,” H.E.R.
- “Good Days,” SZA
- “Heartbreak Anniversary,” Giveon
- “Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic GANADOR
- “Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan
Mejor álbum R&B
- “Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies,” Snoh Aalegra
- We Are,” Jon Batiste
- “Gold-Diggers Sound,” Leon Bridges
- “Back Of My Mind,” H.E.R.
- “Heaux Tales,” Jazmine Sullivan GANADORA
Mejor interpretación solista de canción country
- “Forever After All,” Luke Combs
- “Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton
- “All I Do Is Drive,” Jason Isbell
- “camera roll,” Kacey Musgraves
- “You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton GANADOR
Mejor dúo de country o interpretación grupal
- “If I Didn’t Love You,” Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
- “Younger Me,” Brothers Osborne GANADORES
- “Glad You Exist,” Dan + Shay
- “Chasing After You,” Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris
- “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” Elle King & Miranda Lambert
Mejor canción country
- “Better Than We Found It,” Maren Morris
- “camera roll,” Kacey Musgraves
- “Cold,” Chris Stapleton GANADOR
- “Country Again,” Thomas Rhett
- “Fancy Like,” Walker Hayes
- “Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton
Mejor álbum de country
- “Skeletons,” Brothers Osborne
- “Remember Her Name,” Mickey Guyton
- “The Marfa Tapes,” Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram
- “The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita,” Sturgill Simpson
- “Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton GANADOR
Mejor interpretación de rock
- “Shot in the Dark,” AC/DC
- “Know You Better (Live from Capitol Studio A),” Black Pumas
- “Nothing Compares 2 U,” Chris Cornell
- “OHMS,” Deftones
- “Making a Fire,” Foo Fighters GANADORES
Mejor canción de rock
- “All My Favorite Songs,” Weezer
- “The Bandit,” Kings of Leon
- “Distance,” Mammoth WVH
- “Find My Way,” Paul McCartney
- “Waiting on a War,” Foo Fighters GANADORES
Mejor álbum de rock
- “Power Up”, AC/DC
- “Capitol Cuts- Live From Studio A,” Black Pumas
- “No One Sings Like You Anymore, Vol. 1,” Chris Cornell
- “Medicine at Midnight,” Foo Fighters GANADORES
- “McCartney III,” Paul McCartney
Te puede interesar: La alfombra roja de los premios Grammy 2022