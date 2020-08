¿Cuándo se casará el hermano de Kate Middleton?

View this post on Instagram

56 days ago you were born, 56 days of early starts, lots of poo and half eaten socks but 56 days of pure joy watching you grow. But now it’s time for you go 💔 . I am sad to see you go, and yes I might cry but it will be with happiness as each of your new homes are bursting with love. You might be scared at first, thats ok. Just be yourself and you will never understand how much happiness you will bring to your new families and all the people you meet. Make me proud, & remember to write. Lots of love, ❤️🐾 . Ps check out the video at the end 🎥 🐶 #dog #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinstagram #newpuppy #lettertomydog #iwillmissyou #ellaco