Realeza

Las fotos de la boda de la princesa Beatriz y Edoardo Mapelli

¡Boda sorpresa!

¡Finalmente la princesa Beatriz se casó con el millonario italiano Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi! La boda se realizó el pasado viernes 17 de julio en una ceremonia íntima en Windsor. ¡Te damos más detalles! Foto: IG The Royal Family