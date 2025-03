Cómo fue el apasionado beso de Halle Berry y Adrien Brody en los Oscar 2025: la sorprendente historia detrás

CONTEXT: Adrien Brody planted a huge kiss on Halle Berry as she was presenting him with his first Oscar for “The Pianist” at the 2003 Academy Awards.



22 years later Halle Berry gets payback, turns to his his partner, Georgina Chapman and says “Sorry”🤣🤣 https://t.co/67JIwxu26o pic.twitter.com/TMegRT1wjr