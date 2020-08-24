Lifestyle

Así es Chyknell Hall, el palacete de Corinna Larsen en Inglaterra

La fiscalía suiza está investigando la compra de una mansión en el Reino Unido por parte de la examante del rey emérito español Juan Carlos en 2015, Corinna Larsen, tres años después de recibir 65 millones de euros de él, según la prensa.

(Foto: Knights Frank)