La lujosa casa búnker que fue construida para el fin del mundo

Lujosa casa búnker fin del mundo

Casa búnker en Las Vegas, Nevada

Desde tiempos remotos existe la creencia de que el fin del mundo azotará la Tierra en cualquier momento, y por lo mismo, múltiples casas búnker alrededor del mundo han sido construidas con la finalidad de servir como refugio ante diferentes catástrofes que pudieran presentarse en el planeta. Foto: Realtor.com