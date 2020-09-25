Lifestyle

Puro Vik, el hotel de lujo con casas de cristal en Chile

Puro Vik

Conoce Puro Vik, el lujoso hotel de Chile que pertenece a Vik Retreats, un conjunto de viñas en los acantilados del Valle de Millahue y donde se alojó Coldplay y el multimillonario David Rockefeller.

Foto: Cortesía

