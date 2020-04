Camilla Parker lleva más de un año recibiendo clases de ballet

View this post on Instagram

With the news that The Duchess of Cornwall is to become Vice Patron of the Royal Academy of Dance, Her Royal Highness undertook a video call with @darceybussellofficial and Angela Rippon to discuss the Silver Swans programme. 🩰 In taking on the new role, Her Royal Highness joins Her Majesty The Queen, who has been Patron of the @royalacademyofdance since 1953. Find out more about the RAD’s Silver Swans programme and how you can get involved from home, following the link in our Instagram Story. #InternationalDanceDay