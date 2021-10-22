Entretenimiento

Kim Kardashian cumple 41 años: aquí sus mejores looks

kim kardashian

Kimberly Noel Kardashian West nació en Los Ángeles el 21 de octubre de 1980, es conocida como Kim Kardashian, una socialité, modelo y empresaria.

Foto IG Kim Kardashian

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *