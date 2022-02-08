Lo que debes saber acerca de la próxima entrega de los Oscars

La edición 94 de los Premios de la Academia (OSCARS) está cada vez más cerca y fue este martes por la mañana, que se dieron a conocer los nominados a lo mejor del cine.

Después de darse a conocer a los nominados a los premios Razzie a peor del cine, en donde películas como House of Gucci, Dear Evan Hansen, Space Jam y Diana, the musical, ocupan los primeros lugares, al tiempo que actores y actrices como Jared Leto, Ben Affleck, Amy Adams y más compiten en categorías como peor actor, actriz y elencos de reparto, finalmente la Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas, dio a conocer a sus nominados a los Oscars, en los que, películas como The Power of the Dog, King Richard, CODA, DUNE, West Side Story y Nightmar Alley de Guillermo del Toro, destacan entre las más nominadas.

Mejor película

Belfast

CODA

Don’t look up

Drive my car

DUNE

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Mejor director

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Ryusuke Yamaguchi – Drive my car

Paul Thomar Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Mejor actor

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom!

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The tragedy of Macbeth

Mejor actriz

Jessica Chasten – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz – Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Mejor actor de reparto

Ciaran Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos

Jodi Smit.McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Mejor actriz de reparto

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Judi Dench – Belfast

Kristen Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Mejor guión original

Belfast

Don’t look up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Mejor adaptación

CODA

Drive my car

DUNE

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Mejor película animada

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells VS. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Mejor película internacional

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom – Bután

Flee – Dinamarca

The Hand of God – Italia

Drive my Cast – Japón

The Worst Person in the World – Noruega

Mejor fotografía

DUNE

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Diseño de producción

DUNE

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Diseño de vestuario

Cuella

Cyrano

DUNE

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Mejor edición

Don’t look up

DUNE

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, tick… Boom!

Maquillaje y peinado

Coming 2 america

Cruella

DUNE

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Diseño de sonido

Belfast

DUNE

No time to die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Efectos visuales

DUNE

Free Guy

No time to die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No way home

Mejor banda sonora

Don’t look up

DUNE

Encanto

Parallel mothers

The Power of the Dog

Mejor canción

Be Alive – King Richard

Dos Oruguitas – Encanto

Down to Joy – Belfast

No time to die – No time to die

Somehow you do – Four Good Days

La entrega de los Oscars se llevará a cabo el próximo domingo 27 de marzo.