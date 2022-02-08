Lo que debes saber acerca de la próxima entrega de los Oscars

La edición 94 de los Premios de la Academia (OSCARS) está cada vez más cerca y fue este martes por la mañana, que se dieron a conocer los nominados a lo mejor del cine.
Por Jorge Alférez
Oscars
Después de darse a conocer a los nominados a los premios Razzie a peor del cine, en donde películas como House of Gucci, Dear Evan Hansen, Space Jam y Diana, the musical, ocupan los primeros lugares, al tiempo que actores y actrices como Jared Leto, Ben Affleck, Amy Adams y más compiten en categorías como peor actor, actriz y elencos de reparto, finalmente la Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas, dio a conocer a sus nominados a los Oscars, en los que, películas como The Power of the Dog, King Richard, CODA, DUNE, West Side Story y Nightmar Alley de Guillermo del Toro, destacan entre las más nominadas.
Mejor película
Belfast
CODA
Don’t look up
Drive my car
DUNE
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Mejor director
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Ryusuke Yamaguchi – Drive my car
Paul Thomar Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Mejor actor
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom!
Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Will Smith – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The tragedy of Macbeth
Mejor actriz
Jessica Chasten – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz – Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Mejor actor de reparto
Ciaran Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos
Jodi Smit.McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Mejor actriz de reparto
Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Judi Dench – Belfast
Kristen Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Mejor guión original
Belfast
Don’t look up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
Mejor adaptación
CODA
Drive my car
DUNE
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Mejor película animada
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells VS. the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Mejor película internacional
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom – Bután
Flee – Dinamarca
The Hand of God – Italia
Drive my Cast – Japón
The Worst Person in the World – Noruega
Mejor fotografía
DUNE
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Diseño de producción
DUNE
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Diseño de vestuario
Cuella
Cyrano
DUNE
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Mejor edición
Don’t look up
DUNE
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, tick… Boom!
Maquillaje y peinado
Coming 2 america
Cruella
DUNE
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Diseño de sonido
Belfast
DUNE
No time to die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Efectos visuales
DUNE
Free Guy
No time to die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No way home
Mejor banda sonora
Don’t look up
DUNE
Encanto
Parallel mothers
The Power of the Dog
Mejor canción
Be Alive – King Richard
Dos Oruguitas – Encanto
Down to Joy – Belfast
No time to die – No time to die
Somehow you do – Four Good Days
La entrega de los Oscars se llevará a cabo el próximo domingo 27 de marzo.