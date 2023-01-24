Oscar 2023: Lista completa y mexicanos nominados

Guillermo del Toro, Alfonso Cuarón y Alejandro González Iñárritu, son los mexicanos nominados a los premios más importantes del cine.

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas dio a conocer la lista de películas, actores y actrices nominados a la 95ª edición de los premios Oscar 2023 que se llevará a cabo el 12 de marzo de este año.

Las películas con más nominaciones son: ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ con 10 nominaciones, ‘The Banshees Of Inisherin con 7, ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ también con 7 nominaciones, ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ con 5 y ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ también con 5 nominaciones.

A continuación te presentamos la lista completa de nominados a los Oscar 2023:

Mejor Edición de Sonido

‘All Quiet On The Western Front’

‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’

‘The Batman’

‘Elvis’

‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Mejor Banda Sonora

‘All Quiet On The Western Front’

‘Babylon’

‘The Banshees Of Inisherin’

‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’

‘The Fabelmans’

Mejor Canción Original

‘Applause’ – ‘Tell It Like a Woman’ (Música y letra de Diane Warren)

‘Hold My Hand’ – ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (Música y letra de Lady Gaga)

‘Lift Me Up’ – ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ (Música y letra de Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler y Ludwing Coransson)

‘Naatu Naatu’ – ‘RRR’ ( Música y letra de M.M. Keeravaani y Chandrabose)

‘This Is A Life’ – ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ ( Música y letra de Ryan Lott, David Byrne y Mitski.

Mejor Guion Original

‘The Banshees Of Inisherin’

‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’

‘The Fabelmans’

‘Tár’

‘Triangle of Sadness’

Mejor Guion Adaptado

‘All Quiet On The Western Front’

‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’

‘Living’

‘Top Gun: Maverick’

‘Women Talking’

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

‘Babylon’

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

‘Elvis’

‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’

‘Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris’

Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería

‘All Quiet On The Western Front’

‘The Batman’

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

‘Elvis’

‘The Whale’

Mejor Diseño de Producción

‘All Quiet On The Western Front’

‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’

‘Babylon’

‘Elvis’

‘The Fabelmans’

Mejores Efectos Visuales