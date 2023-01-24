Oscar 2023: Lista completa y mexicanos nominados

Guillermo del Toro, Alfonso Cuarón y Alejandro González Iñárritu, son los mexicanos nominados a los premios más importantes del cine.
La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas dio a conocer la lista de películas, actores y actrices nominados a la 95ª edición de los premios Oscar 2023 que se llevará a cabo el 12 de marzo de este año.
Las películas con más nominaciones son: ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ con 10 nominaciones, ‘The Banshees Of Inisherin con 7, ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ también con 7 nominaciones, ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ con 5 y ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ también con 5 nominaciones.
A continuación te presentamos la lista completa de nominados a los Oscar 2023:
Mejor Edición de Sonido
- ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’
- ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’
- ‘The Batman’
- ‘Elvis’
- ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
Mejor Banda Sonora
- ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’
- ‘Babylon’
- ‘The Banshees Of Inisherin’
- ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’
- ‘The Fabelmans’
Mejor Canción Original
- ‘Applause’ – ‘Tell It Like a Woman’ (Música y letra de Diane Warren)
- ‘Hold My Hand’ – ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (Música y letra de Lady Gaga)
- ‘Lift Me Up’ – ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ (Música y letra de Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler y Ludwing Coransson)
- ‘Naatu Naatu’ – ‘RRR’ ( Música y letra de M.M. Keeravaani y Chandrabose)
- ‘This Is A Life’ – ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ ( Música y letra de Ryan Lott, David Byrne y Mitski.
Mejor Guion Original
- ‘The Banshees Of Inisherin’
- ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’
- ‘The Fabelmans’
- ‘Tár’
- ‘Triangle of Sadness’
Mejor Guion Adaptado
- ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’
- ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’
- ‘Living’
- ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
- ‘Women Talking’
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
- ‘Babylon’
- ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
- ‘Elvis’
- ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’
- ‘Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris’
Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería
- ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’
- ‘The Batman’
- ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
- ‘Elvis’
- ‘The Whale’
Mejor Diseño de Producción
- ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’
- ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’
- ‘Babylon’
- ‘Elvis’
- ‘The Fabelmans’
Mejores Efectos Visuales
- ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’
- ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’
- ‘The Batman’
- ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
- ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Angela Basset – ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
- Hong Chau – ‘The Whale’
- Kerry Condon – ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’
- Jamie Lee Curtis – ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’
- Stephanie Hsu – ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Brendan Gleeson – ‘The Banshees Of Inisherin’
- Brian Tyree Henry – ‘Causeway’
- Judd Hirsh – ‘The Fabelmans’
- Barry Keoghan – ‘The Banshees Of Inisherin’
- Ke Huy Quan – ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’
Mejor Actriz
- Cate Blanchett – ‘Tár’
- Ana de Armas – ‘Blonde’
- Andrea Riseborough – ‘To Leslie’
- Michelle Williams – ‘The Fabelmans’
- Michelle Yeoh – ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’
Mejor Actor
- Austin Butler – ‘Elvis’
- Colin Farrell – ‘The Banshees Of Inisherin’
- Brendan Fraser – ‘The Whale’
- Paul Mescal – ‘Aftersun’
- Bill Nighy – ‘Living’
Mejor Fotografía
- ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’
- ‘Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful Of Truths’
- ‘Elvis’
- ‘Empire Of Light’
- Tár’
Mejor Largometraje Documental
- ‘All That Breathes’
- ‘All The Beauty And The Bloodshed’
- ‘Fire Of Love’
- ‘A House Made Of Splinters’
- ‘Navalny’
Mejor Documental Corto
- ‘The Elephant Whisperers’
- ‘Haulout’
- ‘How Do You Measure A Year?’
- ‘The Martha Mitchell Effect’
- ‘Stranger At The Gate’
Mejor Montaje
- ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’
- ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’
- ‘Babylon’
- ‘Elvis’
- ‘The Fabelmans’
Mejor Cortometraje
- ‘An Irish Goodbye’
- ‘Ivalu’
- ‘Le Pupille’
- ‘Night Ride’
- ‘The Red Suitcase’
Mejor Cortometraje Animado
- ‘The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse’
- ‘The Flying Sailor’
- ‘Ice Merchants’
- ‘My Year Of Dicks’
- ‘An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Thing I Believe It’
Mejor Director
- Martin McDonagh – ‘The Banshees Of Inisherin’
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’
- Steveng Spielberg – ‘The Fabelmans’
- Todd Field – ‘Tár’
- Ruben Östlund – ‘Triangle Of Sadness’
Mejor Película Animada
- ‘Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio’
- ‘Marcel The Shell With Shoes On’
- ‘Puss On Boots: The Last Wish’
- ‘The Sea Beast’
- ‘Turning Red’
Mejor Película Internacional
- ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’
- ‘Argentina, 1985’
- ‘Close’
- ‘Eo’
- ‘The Quiet Girl’
Mejor Película
- ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’
- ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’
- ‘The Banshees Of Inisherin’
- ‘Elvis’
- ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’
- ‘The Fabelmans’
- ‘Tár’
- ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
- ‘Triangle Of Sadness’
- ‘Woman Talking’
Te puede interesar: ¿QUIÉN ES LA MAMÁ BIOLÓGICA DEL HIJO DE CRISTIANO RONALDO?