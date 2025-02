¿Qué le pasó a Gene Hackman? Revelan los primeros hallazgos de la policía sobre la muerte del actor y su esposa

🚨 GENE HACKMAN'S DEATH: I Was Wrong. It's VERY suspicious:



-The front door to the residence was found ajar by two maitenence workers

-Gene Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa, and their dog were found dead in separate rooms.

-Their bodies had been dead for some time- Arakawa was… pic.twitter.com/QSLmwBenwE