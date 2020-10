Surrealismo, misterio y poesía en el cementerio parisino del Père-Lachaise

View this post on Instagram

Have you seen the Raspail family mausoleum? One could argue that it's one of the most photographed in Père Lachaise. The dramatic sculpture represents Henriette-Adélaïde Raspail's ghost saying goodbye to her husband, François-Vincent Raspail, who was in prison when she died. Or perhaps you've seen this sculpture on the cover of the album "Within the Realm of a Dying Sun" by the goth-rock band Dead Can Dance (pictured here, photo by Bernard Oudin).