“Te fuiste, pero no te olvido”, la expo digital que celebra el Día de Muertos

Día de Muertos exposición

La exposición digital “Te fuiste, pero no te olvido”, que realizó la plataforma 72 horas, rinde un homenaje especial a los oficios mexicanos que se han visto afectados por el tema de la pandemia, incluyendo a los doctores que han sido la primera línea de la batalla.

Foto: Cortesía 72 Horas

