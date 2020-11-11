Personalidades

Frases para recordar a Carlos Fuentes

Carlos Fuentes Macías nació el 11 de noviembre de 1928. Se graduó en Derecho en la Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México y en Economía en el Instituto de los Altos Estudios Internacionales de Ginebra. Fue una de las principales figuras intelectuales del país al lado de Octavio Paz y el filósofo Alfonso Reyes. Universidades como Harvard, Cambridge y UNAM lo galardonaron. Murió el 15 de mayo de 2012.

Foto: Getty Images

