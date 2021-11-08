Personalidades

Mike Tyson se unió a mexicanos para apoyar al ‘Canelo’ en Las Vegas

Canelo

El sábado 6 de noviembre se llevó a cabo la muy esperada pelea donde se pusieron en juego los cuatro títulos más importantes de las 168 libras.

